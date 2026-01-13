How Azerbaijan securing water resources in era of global scarcity [ANALYSIS]

13 January 2026 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Many of the challenges confronting the world today are rooted in the human factor. Among them, perhaps the most alarming is the damage inflicted on nature as a byproduct of rapid development. Climate change has become a defining issue of our era, with rising global temperatures, extreme weather events, and growing pressure on natural resources. Alongside the effort to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius, the depletion of water resources has emerged as one of the most critical global threats.

While water covers about 71% of the Earth’s surface, only 2.5-2.6% of it is fresh water. Even more striking is the fact that nearly 70% of this fresh water is locked in glaciers and snow cover, while much of the remainder lies underground. Rivers, lakes, and other surface waters - those most accessible for human use - account for less than 1% of global water resources. As a result, water scarcity is no longer a regional issue but a global crisis. Today, around 4 billion people experience serious water shortages during certain periods of the year, and more than 25 countries face “high water stress,” using over 80% of their available freshwater annually. Over the past half-century, freshwater availability per capita has steadily declined, a trend that, if left unaddressed, could trigger food insecurity, forced migration, and even conflicts.

Against this global backdrop, water security has also become a strategic priority for Azerbaijan. On January 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting dedicated to water-related challenges within the framework of the State Program on the Improvement of Water Supply, Wastewater and Rainwater Systems in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula for 2026–2035. While the focus was on the capital and Absheron, the discussion reflected a broader national approach to water management and regional development.

Over the past two decades, Azerbaijan has pursued a systematic policy aimed at strengthening its water infrastructure. As President Ilham Aliyev noted, several large-scale regional development programs have been implemented, with drinking water supply and irrigation projects consistently at the forefront. This long-term focus reflects an understanding that water security is inseparable from economic stability, public health, and social welfare.

In his speech, the President highlighted that four major reservoirs with a combined capacity exceeding 500 million cubic meters have been built over the past 20 years. Among them, the Takhtakorpu and Shamkirchay reservoirs play a particularly critical role. According to the head of state, without these reservoirs, both Baku and the western regions of the country could face serious water supply problems today. The Takhtakorpu reservoir, for example, made it possible to accumulate Samur River waters in the Jeyranbatan reservoir, which has since been fully reconstructed and equipped with modern treatment facilities. This demonstrates how timely infrastructure investments can serve as a buffer against both climate risks and growing urban demand.

Water security has also gained new significance following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories. President Aliyev said that drinking water and irrigation projects are currently being implemented in these areas, with several key reservoirs restored over the past five years. The Sarsang reservoir, once used as a tool of “water terror” during the occupation - through deliberate manipulation of water flows causing shortages and floods, has now been fully rehabilitated, along with the Sugovushan reservoir. Additional projects, including the reconstruction of reservoirs in Fuzuli, Aghdam, Lachin, and the planned construction of the Hekerichay and Bergushadchay reservoirs, underscore Azerbaijan’s determination to transform water from a source of vulnerability into an instrument of sustainable development.

From a strategic perspective, the restoration of control over water sources has significantly reduced Azerbaijan’s external dependence. As President Aliyev pointed out, nearly a quarter of the country’s water resources are formed in territories that were once occupied. Their return has strengthened national water sovereignty. At the same time, Azerbaijan remains dependent on transboundary rivers such as the Kura, Araz, and Samur, making water diplomacy and environmental cooperation with neighboring countries an increasingly sensitive and important issue.

In the context of accelerating climate change, Azerbaijan’s approach illustrates the importance of proactive and long-term planning. The President stressed that water security issues are being addressed systematically, with clear objectives: ensuring sustainable water supply for the population, industry, and agriculture; protecting water sources; expanding reservoir capacity; improving water accounting; and efficiently storing water during wet seasons for year-round use.

In an era when water is fast becoming a strategic resource worldwide, Azerbaijan’s experience shows that early investment, infrastructure development, and state-level coordination can significantly mitigate risks. As global water stress intensifies, such approaches may serve as a model for countries seeking to balance development needs with environmental sustainability.