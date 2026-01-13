At least 12,000 reportedly killed in Iran protests

13 January 2026 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

At least 12,000 people have reportedly been killed during the ongoing protests in Iran, the editorial board of Iran International stated, describing the events as “the largest massacre in Iran’s contemporary history.” The mass killings are said to have occurred mainly over two consecutive nights, January 8 and 9, Azernews reports.

According to Iran International, the information was gathered from multiple sources, including individuals close to the Supreme National Security Council, officials in the presidential office, members of the Revolutionary Guard in cities such as Mashhad, Kermanshah, and Isfahan, as well as eyewitness accounts, families of the victims, medical reports, and field information from doctors and nurses. The editorial board said it carefully verified the data in multiple stages according to professional standards.

The statement alleges that the massacre was carried out on the personal order of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, with the explicit approval of the heads of Iran’s three branches of government. It also reports that the Supreme National Security Council issued direct firing orders, leading to the large-scale suppression.

This development comes amid months of unrest in Iran, which began with widespread demonstrations over economic hardship, social restrictions, and political grievances. The death toll reported by Iran International far exceeds previous estimates and highlights the scale of violence used against protesters.

Human rights organizations and international observers have previously condemned the Iranian authorities’ crackdown on protests, citing excessive use of force, mass arrests, and reported extrajudicial killings. The new figures, if confirmed, would represent an unprecedented escalation in the government’s response to public dissent.

Iranian authorities have not independently confirmed the reported number of deaths. International reactions are expected as the scope of the alleged crackdown continues to emerge.