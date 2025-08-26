Baku Network holds next event on Hybrid and Ideological Threats [PHOTOS]

26 August 2025 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Network analytical center, with the financial support of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held the next event within the framework of its project “Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats”, Azernews reports. The meeting was attended by senior officials and expert members of the Baku Network. The event was moderated by journalist Elnur Enveroglu. According to Enveroglu, hybrid wars have begun to increase in some countries, especially after Azerbaijan's victory: "The most widespread of such struggles are related to cyberattacks and disinformation. Our media is taking many steps in this area, and such cases are being covered."

The director of the center, Elchin Agajanov, emphasized that the involvement of various experts in the project serves to build the process on joint action: "One of the biggest tasks facing Azerbaijan today is to speak out on the international stage, convey the voice of truth, and protect national interests. It is not enough to just hold events and hold discussions within the country. The realities of Azerbaijan must be voiced on international platforms, highlighted in European diplomacy, in the world media, and in international expert circles. If these realities do not become a source of reference there, then there is still much work to be done.

In the modern era, each field needs its own expertise, its own methodology. Some come from international law, some have gained experience in information technologies, some are experts in political science, and some are specialists in the field of strategic communication. When the knowledge and skills of all of them are combined, the result of the common work becomes stronger.

Because the defense of a nation is carried out not only with weapons, but also with words, ideas, arguments, and facts.

‘We are stronger together’ – this is not a slogan, but a philosophy of practical action. Because the voice of one person may be local, but when the voice of dozens, hundreds of experts spreads to the international level, it becomes a force. It is precisely as a result of this unity that Azerbaijan was able to break through the information blockade and make the world accept the cause of justice. This is not only the success of diplomacy, but also the result of the systematic activity of civil society, experts and intellectuals.

Most importantly, this struggle is being waged not only for today, but for future generations. Ensuring the security of the state, passing on a strong, independent and influential Azerbaijan to future generations is the duty of each of us. And this mission can only be possible together – with the joint strength, synchronous activity, and cooperation of professionals from different fields for the sake of a common goal.”

Deputy Director of Trend International News Agency and Project Director of Baku Network, Sahil Karimli, noted the wide potential of the center and underlined the importance of effective resource allocation:

“The main issue is directing resources in the right direction. The topic of our event today is hybrid and ideological threats. Such threats against Azerbaijan existed during the occupation, during the war, and now and will continue in the future. These threats are mainly aimed at all generations of society, especially young people and vulnerable groups. Therefore, we should focus more on offense than defense. Only by organizing can we effectively combat these ideological attacks.”

Head of the Center for Political and Legal Studies, political scientist Khayal Bashirov, highlighted hybrid wars as a major challenge:

“During the occupation, our country was kept under an information blockade, as a result of which most of the world did not even know whose lands were occupied. Hybrid wars are much more dangerous than classic military wars. The source of the threat can be any country. Unfortunately, the activity of NGOs in this area is still weak.”

Political commentator Turab Rzayev emphasized the importance of unity of thought and action:

“The main issue is not that all the ideas are the same, but for what cause these ideas are voiced. Our goal is to live in a more developed, secure state and confidently pass this country on to future generations. We can achieve this goal only through joint action. The peoples of the world have been strengthened on the basis of centuries-old trust. We must also clearly define our role and mobilize our capabilities to the maximum.”

Meanwhile, political scientist Samir Hummetov pointed to the need for coordination in addressing even seemingly small issues:

“Sometimes we approach seemingly small issues superficially. But such problems grow and become a more serious threat if they are not resolved. Today, in developed countries, not only industry, but also intelligence and technology are at the forefront. Jews are considered one of the smartest peoples in the world – they think, produce and produce results. Each of us can do something separately, but together we can achieve a greater effect.”

It should be noted that the “Analysis of Hybrid and Ideological Threats to Azerbaijan” project is being implemented by Baku Network from May to August 2025, with the involvement of international experts and analysts, and with the support of state agencies.

The main objective of the project is to identify sources of information and psychological attacks—such as media campaigns, disinformation, and ideological influences—targeting Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, international reputation, and strategic interests, and to counter them with a systematic and coordinated approach.