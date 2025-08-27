Azernews.Az

Kazakhstan in talks to resume oil exports via Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline

27 August 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Kazakhstan is holding talks to resume oil exports through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov told reporters, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

