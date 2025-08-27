Azerbaijan, Uganda mark 30 years of diplomatic relations with strengthened cooperation [PHOTOS]

27 August 2025 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs John Mulimba, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The ministers exchanged views on political, economic, trade, energy security, and humanitarian relations, as well as cooperation within international and regional organizations such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the African Union.

Marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations, both sides conveyed mutual congratulations and expressed satisfaction with the broad prospects for further strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Special emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), including initiatives launched under its leadership such as the establishment of the NAM Youth Organization. Both sides highlighted the importance of continuing the momentum of intensive cooperation during Uganda’s upcoming chairmanship of the Movement.

Minister Bayramov also briefed his Ugandan counterpart on Azerbaijan’s initiatives in the development and expansion of renewable energy resources, noting the sector’s potential as a key avenue for future partnership.

The meeting further highlighted the successful application of Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Service” model in Uganda as an example of fruitful knowledge-sharing in public service delivery.

Bayramov informed Mulimba about the outcome of the historic Washington meeting on August 8, during which the text of the “Treaty on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” was initialed. He also noted the joint appeal for the closure of the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures, as remnants of the former conflict.

Minister Mulimba congratulated Azerbaijan on reaching historic agreements in the peace process with Armenia and expressed hope for its successful conclusion.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest. On the same day, political consultations were held between the two countries, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev from Azerbaijan and Minister John Mulimba from Uganda.