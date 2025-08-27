Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 27 2025

Azerbaijan-US trade turnover sees strong growth in early 2025

27 August 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan’s trade relations with the United States have continued to strengthen, with trade turnover in January–June 2025 rising by 60 percent compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

