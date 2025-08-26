Mugham's expressive richness strikes chord in soul

26 August 2025 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Every year on August 26, the world celebrates the International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham and the Music of the Countries Along the Great Silk Road, Azernews reports.

This date was officially established in 2010 by the city council of Niagara Falls, Canada, in partnership with the organisers of the annual Niagara International Music Festival.

This special day honours not only the unique art of Azerbaijani mugham but also the shared musical heritage of the Silk Road civilisations.

Mugham: Soul of Azerbaijani Culture

Mugham is a profound symbol of Azerbaijan's cultural and spiritual legacy, serving as one of the main pillars of the nation's musical identity. As a classical genre of Eastern folk music, mugham is divided into two primary forms- the mugham dastgahs (melodic suites) and rhythmic mughams.

Among the most recognised classical mugham modes are Rast, Shur, Segah, Bayati-Shiraz, Chahargah, Shushtar, and Humayun.

This ancient musical tradition continues to inspire generations of Azerbaijani artists, including painters, poets, sculptors, and filmmakers.

For centuries, mugham has not only preserved its authenticity but has also evolved, merging with other musical genres and enriching the global cultural landscape.

Mugham's Impact on Azerbaijani Classical and Modern Music

The influence of mugham on Azerbaijani classical and modern music is undeniable. Uzeyir Hajibayli, the father of Azerbaijani composed music, created the world's first mugham-based opera, Leyli and Majnun, a groundbreaking work in musical history.

Later, Fikrat Amirov introduced the genre of symphonic mugham through compositions like Shur and Kurd-Ovshari, blending traditional mugham with Western orchestral elements.

Leading Azerbaijani composers such as Niyazi, Gara Garayev, Soltan Hajibayli, Jovdat Hajiyev, Agshin Alizadeh, Arif Malikov, and Frangiz Alizadeh have further developed mugham using contemporary techniques.

Meanwhile, jazz legend Vagif Mustafazadeh created a globally admired fusion of jazz and mugham, establishing a completely new genre that brought Azerbaijani music to international audiences.

World of Mugham Festival: Global Recognition

The launch of the World of Mugham International Music Festival in 2009, initiated and supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, marked a significant step in promoting mugham on the global stage.

Held in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan, the festival has grown into a globally recognised event featuring performances by both local and international musicians, an international mugham competition, academic symposiums, and master classes by renowned artists.

These efforts have positioned Azerbaijan as a key center for traditional music research and performance.

International Mugham Center

To further institutionalize and support the development of this art, the International Mugham Center was established in Baku. This venue now hosts some of the most prestigious cultural events in the country.

The International Mugham Center was founded on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, under the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The centre, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Centre became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Centre regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the centre in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.

Mugham’s Global Legacy: UNESCO'​s Cultural Honour

In recognition of its unique cultural value, the Azerbaijani Mugham was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.

UNESCO's acknowledgement has helped raise global awareness of mugham, encouraging its preservation, promotion, and transmission to future generations.

What makes mugham extraordinary is its universal appeal- its ability to move audiences beyond borders, languages, religions, and cultures.

Mugham always touches the soul with its emotional depth and spiritual resonance.