Heydar Aliyev foundation hosts fun-filled events for children in Baku [PHOTOS]

On August 26, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under the initiative of its President Mehriban Aliyeva, organized a series of festive events for children at various entertainment venues across Baku.

The celebrations welcomed the children of martyrs who heroically gave their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories, as well as orphans, children living in boarding schools, and those with limited health capacities or special care needs.

Buses specially arranged for the occasion transported the children to the venues, where they enjoyed a range of activities, including interactive games, master classes, and dance performances.

On the warm summer day, the children also had fun in the pools and participated in various activities, including a lively foam party. A special lunch was provided as part of the day-long events. Children whose birthdays coincided with the day celebrated together with their peers, making the occasion even more memorable.

At the conclusion of the festivities, each child received gifts from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a memento of a joyful and unforgettable day.