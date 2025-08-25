Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation marks thirteen years of promoting cultural unity

25 August 2025 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation marks its 13th anniversary since its establishment, Azernews reports.

The Foundation was created on August 23, 2012, during the Summit Meeting of the Turkic Council held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, with the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan and the support of the heads of state of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye.

The President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, renowned Kazakh composer Aktoty Raimkulova, stated that since its establishment, the main goal of the Foundation had been the study, preservation, and promotion of the rich heritage and centuries-old history of the Turkic world:

"Since its establishment, our primary goal has been the study, preservation, and promotion of the rich heritage and centuries-old history of the Turkic world. In this mission, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has implemented several significant initiatives, contributing to the expansion of cultural cooperation and introducing shared values to the world. In the future, the Foundation will continue its efforts to strengthen cultural ties among Turkic states, enrich the common Turkic history and heritage with new research, and disseminate it to a broader audience through modern technologies. The unity of the Turkic world and its heritage is our greatest legacy for future generations!"

Aktoty Raimkulova also mentioned that the Foundation, based in the vibrant and sunny city of Baku, continues its work in preserving, developing, strengthening, and promoting the heritage of Turkish peoples in fields such as craftsmanship, folklore, history, literature, and other cultural areas.

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has been successfully fulfilling its mission to preserve and transmit the rich culture of the Turkic world, which has an ancient history, into the future. One of the great successes of the Foundation is the introduction of the ancient Botai culture, located near Petropavlovsk in Kazakhstan, to the world. The Botai culture is the memory passed down to us from ancient millennia about the domestication of horses by the Turks and their friendship with them.

The organization, initially established with the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan and the support of the heads of state of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye, later expanded its ranks with Uzbekistan and is expected to grow further with Hungary and Turkmenistan.

This organization has launched numerous valuable projects aimed at promoting the national and spiritual values of the Turkic peoples, such as publishing books, organizing exhibitions, and conferences with the participation of prominent researchers and scholars.

Efforts are also being made in the restoration of the material cultural monuments of the Turkic world.

The foundation president concluded by saying that they would spare no effort to bring together all Turkic unions to jointly research and collaborate on the history and culture of the Turkic world.