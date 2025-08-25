Czech Republic revamps its defense spending

25 August 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Czech Republic has already allocated most of the 1.5 percent of GDP designated for defense under the June NATO agreements, according to Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. Speaking at a meeting with ambassadors in Prague, Lipavský explained that last year, defense spending amounted to approximately 1.28 percent of GDP, and future increases will be gradual—around 0.2 percent annually, Azernews reports.

