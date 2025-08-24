United States accelerates withdrawal of troops from Iraq bases

24 August 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has begun withdrawing its forces from the Ain al-Assad and Victoria military bases in Iraq, Azernews reports via Sky News Arabia.

That American troops are being transferred to a military base in Erbil and to a neighboring Arab country.

"The Americans have told their Iraqi colleagues that they will accelerate the process of withdrawing troops and will not adhere to the schedule set in the framework agreement between the two countries," the source told the channel.

It should be recalled that in September 2024, Washington announced the end of its international mission in Iraq and the planned withdrawal of its forces.