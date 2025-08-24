Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange with UAE mediation

24 August 2025 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

An exchange of prisoners of war has taken place between Russia and Ukraine under the “146 for 146” rule, Azernews reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the development, noting that Russian servicemen released as part of the exchange are currently in Belarus, where they are being provided with psychological and medical assistance. The ministry added that the servicemen will later be transferred to Defense Ministry medical institutions for treatment and rehabilitation.

In addition to the exchange of military personnel, Ukraine also handed over eight civilians — residents of Russia’s Kursk region — to the Russian side.

The Russian Defense Ministry underlined that the exchange was made possible with the humanitarian mediation of the United Arab Emirates, which has repeatedly facilitated dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv in past humanitarian initiatives.