Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner exchange with UAE mediation
An exchange of prisoners of war has taken place between Russia and Ukraine under the “146 for 146” rule, Azernews reports.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the development, noting that Russian servicemen released as part of the exchange are currently in Belarus, where they are being provided with psychological and medical assistance. The ministry added that the servicemen will later be transferred to Defense Ministry medical institutions for treatment and rehabilitation.
In addition to the exchange of military personnel, Ukraine also handed over eight civilians — residents of Russia’s Kursk region — to the Russian side.
The Russian Defense Ministry underlined that the exchange was made possible with the humanitarian mediation of the United Arab Emirates, which has repeatedly facilitated dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv in past humanitarian initiatives.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!