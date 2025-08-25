European Post suspend shipments to United States

25 August 2025 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

European postal services have started suspending or halting parcel shipments to the United States due to growing uncertainty surrounding the expiration of the preferential minimum import duties regime, Azernews reports.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump previously suspended the duty-free regime for goods falling under the so-called de minimis rule, which allows duty-free entry for items valued up to $800. Under this new directive from the White House, starting August 29, duties will be imposed on foreign parcels from all countries subject to the higher tariffs, effectively ending the preferential treatment.

"As a result of this shift in policy, several European postal agencies have started suspending or completely terminating shipments to the U.S., citing uncertainty about the future of the preferential duty exemption," reports indicate.

This development poses a significant threat to trade relations between the United States and Europe, a trade corridor that handles hundreds of millions of parcels annually. The change is creating ripple effects in the global supply chain, particularly in e-commerce and international logistics.