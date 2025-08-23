Azerbaijan strengthens role in global fertilizer supply

23 August 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s industrial sector is showing remarkable dynamism, exemplified by the robust growth in nitrogen fertilizer (urea) exports during the first seven months of this year. Official data from the State Customs Committee indicate that the country exported 338,680 tons of nitrogen fertilizer, valued at $100.2 million, signaling a significant leap compared to the same period last year.

