Young talent shines at IX Mugham Television Competition in Lachin [PHOTOS]

25 August 2025 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

The final stage of the IX “Mugham” Television Competition, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan Television with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held in the city of Lachin.

Azernews reports via Azertag that young khanandas (singers) Rais Niftaliyev, Kenan Novruzov, Nermin Mirzayeva, Ali Rashidi, Aycan Shukurlu, Yusif Jafarbeyli, Aytac Beybabayeva, and child performers Ahed Agayev, Kenan Taghizade, Yusif Mustafayev, Mətləb Ahmadzade, and Murad Nabizade gave their performances during the final stage of the competition.

The jury included People’s Artists Malakkhanim Ayyubova, Mansum Ibrahimov, Nezaket Teymurova, Serdar Ferecov, Vamiq Mammadaliyev, and Honored Cultural Worker Ilgar Fahmi.

After deliberation, the winners were announced.

Among the youth performers, first place went to Ahed Agayev, second place to Murad Nabizade, and third place to Kenan Taghizade.

Among the young khanandas, first place was awarded to Aytac Beybalayeva, second place to Nermin Mirzayeva, and third place to Rais Niftaliyev.

Prizes and diplomas from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation were presented to the top three winners in both the youth and young performers categories. Other participants also received diplomas.

Audiences enjoyed a performance by Honored Artist Ehtiram Huseynov, followed by the winners performing the traditional piece “Karabakh Shikestesi.”

The “Mugham” Television Competition has been held since 2005 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Initiated and supported by Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the Foundation, the competition has made a significant contribution to showcasing the creative potential of young performers, preserving and transmitting national music to new generations, and promoting Azerbaijani mugham art internationally.