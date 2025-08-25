Iğdır breakthrough: Türkiye launches railway shaping Eurasian connectivity through Zangezur

25 August 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

As months pass, the Zangezur Corridor, recently rebranded as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), is starting to take concrete shape.

On August 22, Türkiye launched construction of the Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu railway, a 224-kilometer line along the border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The groundbreaking ceremony, held in Iğdır, was marked by remarks from Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, who described the project as a strategic bridge linking Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia while enhancing connectivity across the vast corridor stretching from London to Beijing.

Beyond its physical infrastructure, the project carries strong geopolitical and economic implications. It bolsters Türkiye’s ambition to become a central geostrategic hub between Europe and Asia, while also signaling the possibility of new dynamics in regional cooperation—including with Armenia. If completed within the projected four to five years, the railway could significantly reshape trade flows, logistics efficiency, and the socio-economic landscape of the South Caucasus and beyond.

But how could the completion of this railway contribute to Türkiye’s trade and logistics capacity? And what role might it play within the broader London-to-Beijing transport belt and the Middle Corridor strategy pursued by Türkiye and Azerbaijan?

To answer these questions, Azernews spoke with economic expert Dr. Kerem Karabulut of Atatürk University, who shared his detailed insights.

The Roots of the Project

"The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kars-Iğdır-Nakhchivan railway took place on August 22, 2025. However, feasibility studies for this route had already been initiated. In fact, the opening of this 224-kilometer railway is directly linked to the Garabagh Victory. After the war, Armenia verbally agreed—under Russian mediation—to open a corridor connecting Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan by road and rail. However, this agreement was never put into writing, and subsequent events such as the war in Ukraine and developments in Syria delayed progress. Despite this, Azerbaijan continued working on its side of the corridor, and Türkiye accelerated efforts on the Kars-Nakhchivan connection."

Shifting Geopolitics and U.S. Involvement

"Later, it was decided that this corridor would open under U.S. supervision rather than Russian oversight. From the perspective of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, either option is acceptable as both states want the corridor opened. But in the long term, if the U.S. pursues goals such as military bases in Armenia, that would be destabilizing. This is also why Iran is so concerned."

Gains for Armenia and Regional Trade

"What must be emphasized is that Armenia stands to gain the most. Without maritime links and with limited ties to Iran and Georgia, Armenia faces a difficult economic situation. The corridor would give it direct access to Türkiye and Azerbaijan, unlocking significant social, political, and economic advantages."

"For Türkiye and Azerbaijan, the impact will also be substantial. Current bilateral trade is around $8 billion, but this figure could rise to $20 billion. The entire business community agrees on this. Moreover, additional links to Central Asia and alternative routes to the existing Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway will strengthen resilience in regional logistics."

Global Trade Impact

"With both the Kars-Iğdır-Nakhchivan-Baku line and the Kars-Tbilisi-Baku railway in operation, uninterrupted transportation from China to the EU could be achieved in just 18 days—shorter than any current land or sea route. This will be a game-changer for global trade. Türkiye and Azerbaijan will be the main beneficiaries, with Nakhchivan transforming into a major strategic hub."

Regional Stability and Iran’s Role

"Yet, Iran’s exclusion remains a challenge. To ensure stability, Iran must be integrated into the process. For example, railway projects linking Armenia to Tabriz, or even extending from Tabriz to Erzurum and Trabzon, could include Iran and foster peace. In the long term, links through Nakhchivan could also connect to Pakistan via Ashgabat. This would create a truly regional railway network, strengthening peace and cooperation."

Security, Capacity, and Strategic Future

"The new route offers significant security advantages compared to the Kars-Tbilisi-Baku line, as most of it passes through Turkish and Azerbaijani territory rather than Armenia. It is designed with a projected capacity of 5–15 million tons of freight annually, a figure that will increase over time. Therefore, the Zangezur Corridor, or TRIPP, represents not just a transport project, but the beginning of a new regional era. It is a corridor linking seas, continents, and ports—one that could redefine trade, cooperation, and peace in the region."