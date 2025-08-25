Azerbaijan, Romania strengthen inter-parliamentary ties during high-level visit

25 August 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Members of Azerbaijan’s inter-parliamentary working group on relations with Romania held a meeting with a Romanian delegation led by Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș, Chair of the Culture and Media Permanent Committee of the Romanian Senate and member of the inter-parliamentary friendship group with Azerbaijan, during their visit to Baku on August 25, Azernews reports citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly.

Azay Guliyev, head of Azerbaijan’s working group, welcomed the Romanian guests and highlighted the significance of their visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, particularly their hike to the “Heydar Aliyev” peak. He emphasized that such symbolic visits reinforce inter-parliamentary cooperation, which in turn contributes positively to broader bilateral relations. Guliyev also noted the importance of expanding international connections and strengthening parliamentary diplomacy.

Cristian-Augustin Niculescu-Țâgârlaș shared impressions from the delegation’s visit to the Karabakh economic region, describing the hike to the “Heydar Aliyev” peak as a profound tribute to the memory of the National Leader. He praised the ongoing reconstruction and restoration efforts in the liberated territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and stressed the potential for deeper cooperation and stronger parliamentary ties between Azerbaijan and Romania.

Other members of Azerbaijan’s inter-parliamentary group, including Kamal Jafarov, Aydin Mirzazadeh, and Samir Valiyev, together with Florin Andrejkuts, head of the Maramureș County Bar Association in Romania, noted that bilateral relations have advanced successfully through active political dialogue at the highest level. They underlined the need to continue mutually beneficial cooperation across both bilateral and international parliamentary platforms.

The meeting also covered a range of topics of shared interest. Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Romania, Gudsi Osmanov, along with other officials, also took part in the discussions.