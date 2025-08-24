Washington plans to provide 20 tons of plutonium for civilian nuclear use

24 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. administration intends to provide American energy companies with approximately 20 tons of plutonium, previously part of decommissioned nuclear warheads, for potential use as fuel in nuclear power plants, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to soon begin accepting proposals from companies interested in utilizing the material. While the administration is prepared to offer the plutonium at low or no cost, companies will be responsible for all associated expenses, including transportation, storage, and any subsequent processing.

The 20 tons in question come from the 34-ton stockpile of weapons-grade plutonium that the U.S. had previously committed to destroy under agreements with Russia, according to the report.