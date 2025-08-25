Court in Baku continues trial of Armenian-origin individuals accused of war crimes

25 August 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A court hearing is underway in Baku on the criminal case of individuals of Armenian origin accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The trial is being held at the Baku Court Complex under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. Victims in the case had testified during the previous session.

According to the indictment, the accused face charges of crimes against peace and humanity, including waging an aggressive war, genocide, forced displacement of the population, persecution, torture, military robbery, and other unlawful acts committed by Armenia and its armed forces, as well as the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” and its illegal armed formations in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories.

Fifteen individuals are standing trial: Harutyunyan Arayik Vladimiri, Ghukasyan Arkadi Arshavir, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki, Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni, Manukyan David Azatini, Babayan Davit Klimi, Mnatsakanyan Levon Henrikovich, Beglaryan Vasili Ivani, Ghazaryan Erik Roberti, Allahverdiyan Davit Nelsoni, Stepanyan Gurgen Homeri, Balayan Levon Romiki, Babayan Madat Arakelovich, Martirosyan Garik Grigori, and Pashayan Melikset Vladimiri.

They are charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100 (planning and waging an aggressive war), 103 (genocide), 105 (destruction of the population), 107 (deportation or forced transfer), 109 (persecution), 113 (torture), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), 118 (military robbery), 120 (wilful killing), 214 (terrorism), 277 (assassination of a state or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure of power), 279 (creation of illegal armed groups), and several others.

The trial continues with further examination of evidence and testimonies.