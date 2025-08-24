Zelenskyy highlights military gains in Donbass during meeting with Canadian PM

24 August 2025 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced new successes of the country’s armed forces in the Donbass direction, Azernews reports.

Zelenskyy made the statement at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Kyiv. He emphasized that more detailed information will be provided later by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.

“On Independence Day, I would like to express my special gratitude to our soldiers. They have very good results in long-range strikes, everyone sees this. And today we achieved very positive results in Donbass,” Zelenskyy noted.

The Ukrainian president underlined that the progress on the battlefield strengthens both morale and international confidence in Ukraine’s defense efforts.