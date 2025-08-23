Marmara region records driest July in 65 years

23 August 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

This year, parts of Türkiye’s Marmara region, including Istanbul, experienced the driest July in the past 65 years. Overall, the summer months have seen a sharp decline in rainfall across the region, Azernews reports.

According to official data, rainfall in some areas of Istanbul, Sakarya, Bursa, Bilecik, Çanakkale, and Balıkesir lasted only one day throughout July.

Figures from the General Directorate of Meteorology show that while the region recorded 18.5 millimeters of rainfall during the same period last year, the figure stood at just 1.2 millimeters last month. This represents a 95 percent decrease compared with the long-term July average and a 94 percent drop compared with July last year.

Experts warn that no significant rainfall is expected in the region in the coming days.