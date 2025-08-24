Fire in Georgia’s Tusheti region intensifies, helicopter deployed for response
The wildfire in the Tsovota Gorge of Georgia’s Tusheti region continues to spread, prompting authorities to step up firefighting efforts, Azernews reports.
According to the Georgian Emergency Management Service, the scale of the fire has been increasing, requiring the involvement of a helicopter from the Georgian Border Police. Due to the area’s difficult terrain, the movement of heavy firefighting equipment has been impossible, making aerial intervention essential.
Officials confirmed that active firefighting operations are underway with the use of all available special equipment. At present, there is no threat of the fire reaching nearby settlements.
