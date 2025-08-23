Kazakhstan, France deepen dialogue on trade and economic cooperation
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and France’s President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a telephone discussion, during which the two sides agreed to work on further developing trade and economic cooperation, Azernews reportd, citing Trend.
In the course of the conversation, the parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and agreed to work on the further development of trade and economic cooperation, as well as exchanged views on issues of the international agenda on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the UN.
By the end of 2024, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and France reached $5.5 billion, an increase of 31 percent. From 2005 through 2024, the volume of French direct investment in the Kazakh economy amounted to $20 billion.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!