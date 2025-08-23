Kazakhstan, France deepen dialogue on trade and economic cooperation

23 August 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

In the course of the conversation, the parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and agreed to work on the further development of trade and economic cooperation, as well as exchanged views on issues of the international agenda on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the UN.