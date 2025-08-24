Russia blocks Armenian agricultural exports amid renewed tensions

24 August 2025 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Tensions between Armenia and Russia have deepened further, this time spilling into the trade sphere. Russia has reportedly returned shipments of Armenian agricultural products, raising fresh concerns over the fragile state of bilateral relations, Azernews reports.

According to Armenian media, trucks loaded with agricultural products destined for Russia through Georgia have been forced to return to Armenia. Russian authorities claim the goods failed to meet phytosanitary standards, a justification that has already sparked debate in Yerevan.

The restrictions have not been limited to agricultural produce. In recent weeks, Russia has also subjected other cargoes, particularly shipments of construction materials, to strict inspections. Analysts note that this latest move may signal Moscow’s use of trade regulations as a political lever amid growing disagreements with Armenia over foreign policy orientation and security issues.

Observers warn that these measures could escalate further, creating new economic difficulties for Armenia, whose economy remains closely tied to Russian markets despite Yerevan’s attempts to diversify trade partnerships.