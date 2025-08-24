Venture capital sparks new era of economic resilience in Azerbaijan

24 August 2025 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s economic landscape is being strengthened by the rapid development of its startup ecosystem. Over 30 startups have already received investment through venture funds, and efforts are underway to expand these opportunities further. This growth is not just a sign of entrepreneurial vitality—it represents a strategic engine for economic diversification, job creation, and technological advancement.

