Azerbaijani wrestlers claim two more medals at U-20 World Championship in Bulgaria

24 August 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The U-20 World Wrestling Championship in Samokov, Bulgaria, is nearing its conclusion, and Azerbaijani wrestlers continue to add to the country’s medal tally. On the seventh day of the competition, two Greco-Roman athletes secured podium finishes, Azernews reports.

Turan Dashdemirov (55 kg) fought a close battle in the final but was narrowly defeated 3:5 by Iranian Payam Balutaki, taking the silver medal. Meanwhile, Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg) defeated Japan’s Takaku Suzuki 5:4 to secure a bronze medal for Azerbaijan. In the 72 kg category, Seymur Gasimov fell short in the consolation match, losing to Kazakhstan’s Yussuf Ashrapov by “touchdown.”

With these results, Azerbaijan’s total medal count at the championship has risen to eight. Earlier, Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) won gold, Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg) earned silver, while Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), Vasif Bagirov (57 kg), Nurlan Agazade (70 kg), and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) each claimed bronze medals.