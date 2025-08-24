Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan outline new stage of economic cooperation

24 August 2025 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening trade and economic ties on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s interests, Azernews reports.

This was reflected in the joint statement signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov following the trilateral summit held in Turkmenbashi on August 22.

According to the document, the parties emphasized the importance of creating favorable conditions for the further expansion of economic cooperation. In this regard, they agreed to strengthen direct contacts between business communities through exhibitions, business forums and other platforms in all three countries.

The leaders also underlined the need to boost transport connectivity and pursue joint infrastructure projects that would serve the long-term interests of their peoples. Special focus was placed on industrial and production cooperation, with an agreement to develop joint ventures in the textile, chemical, construction and other sectors.

The summit is seen as a step toward building stronger regional partnerships across Central Asia and the Caspian basin, opening opportunities for sustainable economic growth and integration.