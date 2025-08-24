More than 30 jihadists killed in air strikes, Nigerian military says

24 August 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nigeria's military has killed 35 jihadists in a series of air strikes near its north-eastern border with Cameroon, it said in a statement, Azernews reports.

The strikes were carried out in four areas to thwart an attempt by the jihadists to attack ground troops, the military added.

Nigeria has been battling jihadist groups for more than a decade, as well as violent criminal gangs, sectarian conflict and widespread kidnappings for ransom.

On Saturday, a group of prominent Nigerians, including ex-government ministers, business persons and civil society activists, issued a statement, raising concern that parts of Nigeria were enduring "war-time levels of slaughter", while the country was officially at peace.

The group cited a report released in May by rights group Amnesty International, which said that at least 10,217 people had been killed since President Bola Tinubu took office two years ago.

It called for the formation of a Presidential Task Force with wide-ranging powers to end the numerous conflicts - including the resurgence of the militant Islamist group Boko Haram and the breakaway Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) in the north-east.

Last week, the army reported killing nearly 600 militants in eight months in the region. There is no independent confirmation of the claim.

The Nigerian Air Force said it would continue to provide air cover to ground troops dismantling jihadist bases in the north-east.

More than 35,000 people have been killed and two million displaced in the conflict, according to the UN.

The Institute for Security Studies think-tank said that at least 15 jihadist attacks had been recorded so far this year in areas near Nigeria's border with Cameroon and Niger.

The jihadists were using modified commercial drones to strike at army bases, and were making it difficult for the military to send reinforcements, it added.

Earlier this month, the US State Department approved the sale of weapons worth $346m (£256m) to Nigeria.