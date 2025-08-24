Israeli military targets Yemen’s Sanaa after Houthi attacks [VIDEO]

24 August 2025 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli jets have bombed the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV and Israeli outlets report, as tensions in the region continue to escalate amid Israel’s war on Gaza, Azernews reports via Al Jazeera

Al Masirah said the attack on Sunday targeted an oil processing plant and a power station in Sanaa. There were not immediate reports of confirmed casualties.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the targets also included a presidential complex in Sanaa.

The Israeli strikes came two days after the Houthi claimed a missile launch against Israel – part of a campaign that the Yemeni group says aims to pressure Israel to end its atrocities and siege in Gaza.

The Houthis were quick to reiterate on Sunday that the Israeli attacks will not deter the group’s military operations in support of Palestinians.

“The Israeli aggression against Yemen will not discourage us from continuing our support for Gaza, no matter the sacrifices,” Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said in a statement.

“The issue is settled for us: either eternity in heaven or eternity in hell.”