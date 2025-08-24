Flight delays reported on Ganja–Russia routes

24 August 2025 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

No official explanation has been given for the delays.

Meanwhile, the J2 5830 flight bound for Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport has not yet taken off.

AZAL’s J2 5122 service, operating the Ganja–St. Petersburg (Pulkovo Airport) route, departed later than scheduled.

Flights from Ganja International Airport to Russian cities have experienced disruptions, Azernews reports.

