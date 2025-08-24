President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Volodymyr Zelenskyy

24 August 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of August 24 - Independence Day, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, all your people on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani-Ukrainian interstate relations stem from the great sympathy that our peoples have for each other, as well as from the historically established traditions of friendship and mutual respect between them.

The relations built on these solid foundations are currently evolving and are being enriched with new content. Our political dialogue, cooperation across the economic, transport, energy and humanitarian spheres are among the main factors characterizing our bilateral relations.

It is commendable that our countries demonstrate mutual support and solidarity on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with the norms, and principles of international law. Azerbaijan will continue to provide the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen and deepen Azerbaijani-Ukrainian friendship and mutual activities in line with the will of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and peace and tranquility to the friendly people of Ukraine," the letter reads.