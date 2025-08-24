Nakhchivan launches transition to electronic agriculture system
The transition process to the Electronic Agriculture Information System (EKTIS) has been launched in Nakhchivan to ensure farmers fully and transparently benefit from state support. For this purpose, an open tender has been announced for the purchase of equipment to integrate into the system, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture of the Autonomous Republic, EKTIS is expected to be fully established and available for use by farmers in the first quarter of 2026.
“It is planned to resolve financial issues by November and to purchase all the necessary supplies and equipment for EKTIS by the end of the year. EKTIS will allow us to provide every Nakhchivan farmer with state support in a completely transparent manner, in accordance with their needs,” the ministry noted.
The system is designed to strengthen transparency and accountability in state support for the agrarian sector and in the management of subsidy mechanisms. Alongside EKTIS, the ministry has also begun acquiring equipment to set up a farmer call center.
