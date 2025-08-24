Moldova marks historic milestone with first national aircraft

24 August 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu attended the presentation of the aircraft, underscoring the significance of this achievement for the country’s technological and aviation capabilities.

The Vans RV-7A aircraft has successfully completed test flights in Moldova, the Civil Aviation Administration of Moldova reported. The aircraft is designed for non-commercial sports, recreational, and personal training flights, reflecting a focus on civilian aviation development.

Moldova has produced its first nationally assembled aircraft, marking a historic step for the country’s aviation industry, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!