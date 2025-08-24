Incident with Russian fighter jet during transportation in Yerevan
An unusual incident occurred in Yerevan involving the transportation of a Russian fighter jet, Azernews reports via Armenian media.
The aircraft crashed into an iron pole and then a fence on Arshakunyats Avenue while being transported. The mishap happened after an element of the rigid coupling system failed, causing the plane to veer off the platform.
The transport operation was being escorted by officers of Armenia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs patrol service and the military police of the Ministry of Defense. Traffic on the avenue was temporarily halted. Despite the collision, reports confirm that the fighter jet did not sustain damage.
