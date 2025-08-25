President Ilham Aliyev thanked US President Donald Trump for his gift [PHOTO]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts regarding the gift from the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.
Azernews presents the post via Azertag: “I would like to express gratitude to President Donald Trump for the historical photographs he personally signed and the kind words he wrote on them. I highly appreciate President Donald Trump's steadfast support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the peace agenda in the South Caucasus and worldwide, and I would like to once again express my profound gratitude to him for this. Donald J. Trump”
