Summer camp for young scientists held in Gazakh [PHOTOS]

25 August 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A summer camp for young scientists and researchers has been organized at the Gazakh Olympic Sports Complex under the slogan "Towards a Digital Future with National Values."

The event is held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sport and organized by the Council of Young Scientists and Specialists of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Azernews reports.

The camp aims to bring together young scientists and researchers to exchange knowledge and experience, establish scientific collaborations, promote innovative ideas, and strengthen the intellectual development environment.

Young scientists, master's and doctoral students from various higher education and research institutions across the country participated in discussions on both the preservation of national and spiritual values and the opportunities for development in line with the challenges of the digital world during the camp.

The opening ceremony of the camp was attended by Rajab Babashov, Head of the Gazakh District Executive Authority, and Aziz Masmaliyev, Head of the Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Youth and Sports Department.

The event, held under the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty, brought together 90 master's students, young scientists, and researchers.

The camp for young scientists will conclude on August 26.