Szijjarto to Ukraine: Stop attacking our energy security

25 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto responded to his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on X by calling on Kiev to "stop attacking" his country's "energy security", Azernews reports.

"This is not our war!" he added in a brief post on X. Earlier today, Sybiha replied to a previous post by Szijjarto denouncing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for "threatening Hungary's" energy safety and sovereignty. Szijjarto made his comment after Ukraine's attack damaged the Druzhba pipeline and halted the supply of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia. The Ukrainian foreign minister then urged Budapest to "diversify" its energy supply and "become independent from Russia, like the rest of Europe."

The incident seemed to further erode already fragile relations between Ukraine and Hungary.