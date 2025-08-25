Over 1.2 M foreign visitors arrived in Azerbaijan in 1st half of year

25 August 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

More than 1.2 million foreign nationals and stateless persons visited Azerbaijan in the first six months of this year, according to data released by the State Tourism Agency, Azernews reports.

The monthly breakdown is as follows:

January – 177,700 visitors

February – 166,000 visitors

March – 169,500 visitors

April – 227,800 visitors

May – 244,100 visitors

June – 237,500 visitors

The consistent growth in tourist numbers highlights Azerbaijan’s increasing appeal as a travel destination in the region. The State Tourism Agency is expected to release further insights into the demographics and countries of origin of the visitors later this year.