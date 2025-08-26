Azernews.Az

Maritime cargo revenues surge in H1 2025

26 August 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In the first six months of 2025, Azerbaijan generated 130.079 million AZN from cargo and passenger transportation via maritime transport, Azernews reports, according to the State Statistical Committee.

