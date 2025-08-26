Youth camp and film days kick off in CIS Cultural Capital [PHOTOS]

26 August 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

As part of its designation as the 2025 Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the city of Lachin is hosting a vibrant series of events on August 26, including the CIS Youth Camp and International Film Days of CIS Countries, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund, and the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), these initiatives celebrate Lachin City Day with a dynamic blend of cultural exchange, artistic collaboration, and youth engagement.

To mark City Day, an impressive concert program showcasing renowned Azerbaijani performers and artistic groups will be held in Lachin.

Representatives from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are participating in the youth camp.

As part of the camp, participants will engage in discussions within four working groups on topics related to the creative industries and will prepare and present joint project ideas.

The youth will also take part in master classes in areas such as "Pantomime as a Component of Acting," as well as mobile photography, painting, and ceramics.

The activities of the working groups will create opportunities for cooperation and joint initiatives among the youth of CIS countries.

The solo exhibition "31 Years Later" by artist Yusif Mirza will add color to the cultural festivities in Lachin.

As part of the International Film Days of CIS Countries, one film from each participating country will be screened. The films will be presented with Azerbaijani subtitles.

As is known, by the decision of the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation dated October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin in the Eastern Zangazur economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been declared the Cultural Capital of the CIS for the year 2025.