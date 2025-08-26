Azernews.Az

Air transport revenues decline in first half of 2025 despite passenger growth

26 August 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Air transport revenues decline in first half of 2025 despite passenger growth
Qabil Ashirov
Revenues from air transport services declined in the first six months of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

