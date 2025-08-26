Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 26 2025

Leyla Aliyeva shares video on birthday of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva [VIDEO]

26 August 2025 08:19 (UTC+04:00)
Leyla Aliyeva shares video on birthday of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva [VIDEO]

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, shared a video on her social media account on the occasion of the birthday of First-Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Azernews presents the video:

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more