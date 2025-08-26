International conference on cybernetics and informatics kicks off in Baku

26 August 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 6th International Conference on “Problems of Cybernetics and Informatics” (PCI 2025) officially opened today in Baku at the Institute of Control Systems of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The three-day event, running until August 28, aims to foster dialogue around the latest scientific advancements in artificial intelligence, control systems, signal processing, optimization, and image recognition. It also seeks to showcase cutting-edge research and strengthen international collaboration.

Held in a hybrid format, the conference brings together leading scientists from over 30 countries, including Turkey, the United States, Poland, France, Belgium, Georgia, Germany, Australia, Russia, Ukraine, Estonia, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Japan, and more.

From day one, the conference features plenary and breakout sessions covering a wide range of topics such as:

Optimization and optimal control

Mathematical modeling, parameter identification, and inverse problems

Numerical methods and computational technologies

Decision-making in technical and socio-economic systems

Modeling and management of oil and gas extraction, processing, and transportation

Intelligent systems and decision-making

Pattern recognition methods and systems

Stochastic and fuzzy decision-making models

Distinguished participants include Prof. Ali Abbasov, Director General of the Institute of Control Systems; Prof. Rasim Aliguliyev, Vice President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Director General of the Institute of Information Technology; Prof. Eminaga Sadigov, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Science and Higher Education and Acting Rector of Sumgayit State University; Prof. Boris Mordukhovich from Wayne State University (USA); Prof. Orken Mamyrbayev from the Institute of Information and Computational Technologies (Kazakhstan); and Dr. Abzetdin Adamov, a member of IEEE (USA).

Since its inception in 2006, this international conference series has served as a vital platform for uniting researchers, universities, international organizations, and both public and private sector representatives to address scientific and practical challenges in the fields of cybernetics and informatics.