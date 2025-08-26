Garabagh and East Zangazur at heart of Azerbaijan’s green energy revolution [ANALYSIS]
Several SHPPs commissioned on August 25, 2023, have already made significant contributions to Azerbaijan’s renewable energy mix. For example, the Chirag-1 and Chirag-2 stations, located on the Tartar and Gargarchay rivers in the Kalbajar district, have jointly produced over 91 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to date. Meanwhile, the Soyugbulag SHPP on the Tartar River has added another 42 million kWh since its launch. In the Lachin region, the Mishni and Alkhasli plants, built on the Hochaz River, have contributed 38.4 million kWh and 25.6 million kWh, respectively.
