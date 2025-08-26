Zangazur Corridor to accelerate Nakhchivan’s economic transformation

26 August 2025 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The opening of the Zangazur Corridor will serve as a powerful driver of Nakhchivan’s rapid economic development, said Fuad Najafli, the Presidential Representative in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. He made the remarks during a special Cabinet meeting dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Washington.

Najafli emphasised that the long-awaited corridor would mark the end of Nakhchivan’s historical isolation. “Once the Zangazur Corridor is launched, Nakhchivan will not only play a central role in Azerbaijan’s economy but will also emerge as a leading force in the broader region’s economic growth,” he stated.

After decades of tension and blockade, the establishment of a direct, uninterrupted, and secure transport route between Nakhchivan and mainland Azerbaijan is expected to open new opportunities. Investments in new highways, railways, energy infrastructure, and digital connectivity will turn the autonomous republic into a regional logistics hub, Najafli added.

This development is projected to boost trade and tourism, while strengthening the export potential of local industries. “The Zangazur Corridor is more than just a communication route — it marks the beginning of a new stage in Azerbaijan’s economic, political, and geostrategic strength. It will also contribute globally to peace, stability, and cooperation in the wider region,” Najafli stressed.

Beyond the corridor, Najafli highlighted other priorities on Azerbaijan’s national development agenda. For Nakhchivan, these include advancing digital and transparent governance free from corruption, strengthening social welfare and employment opportunities—particularly for young people—while expanding environmental protection, water resource management, and green energy projects.