China building largest EV charging network

26 August 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A Chinese official said on Tuesday that the world’s largest network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be built during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025), Azernews reports.

Wang Hongzi, head of China’s National Energy Administration, stated at a press conference: “China has also built the world’s largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system, with its share in total installed electricity generation capacity rising from 40 percent to about 60 percent.”

He highlighted that China is currently the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles, and these vehicles are rapidly spreading across the country. In response, the government has decided to allocate additional funding to expand the charging station network.

Interestingly, the new charging infrastructure will include advanced smart chargers capable of fast charging and integrating with the national smart grid, helping to balance energy demand and reduce strain on the power system. This ambitious project is a key part of China’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.