US probes Honda cars over engine failure

26 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into over 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. over potential engine failures. The regulator received 414 complaints regarding issues with the connecting rod bearings in the vehicles' 3.5-liter V6 engines, which could lead to complete engine failure if not addressed, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The investigation covers several popular models, including the Acura TLX (2018–2020), Acura MDX (2016–2020), Honda Pilot (2016–2020), Honda Odyssey (2018–2020), and Honda Ridgeline (2017–2019). NHTSA stated that the goal of the probe is to "more thoroughly evaluate the scope and severity of the potential issue."

The agency also highlighted that the high volume of complaints in models that were not part of a previous investigation indicates a potential safety risk that necessitates a deeper inquiry.

This investigation comes at a challenging time for Honda, which has faced weaker earnings this year, partly due to the effects of U.S. tariffs. The outcome of this probe could have significant implications for Honda's reputation and its financial performance in the U.S. market, especially as automakers globally are under increasing scrutiny for safety-related issues.