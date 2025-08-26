Ali Asadov: triumphs of Azerbaijani army and peace initiative formalized in Washington

26 August 2025 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The military victories achieved under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, along with Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives, were formally recognized in Washington with the participation and signature of the U.S. President, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at a special Cabinet meeting dedicated to President Aliyev’s historic visit to the United States.

Asadov described the Washington trip as a “triumphal visit” that not only enhanced Azerbaijan’s prestige on the global stage but also opened new prospects for ensuring long-term peace in the region.

He underlined that President Aliyev was received in Washington with the highest level of respect and honor by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The symbolic gesture of presenting the “key to the White House” to President Aliyev, he noted, reflected the exceptional regard and esteem shown by the American leader toward the Azerbaijani head of state.

“The triumphs of our Glorious Army on the battlefield, together with Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives, were formalized in Washington with the participation and signature of the U.S. President. The historic documents signed during this visit mark a new stage in Azerbaijan–U.S. relations, elevating them to the level of strategic partnership, while also laying the foundations for the normalization of Azerbaijan–Armenia relations. These agreements address matters of critical importance for both Azerbaijan and the wider region,” Asadov said.

He highlighted the symbolic significance of August 8, calling it another milestone following the historic victory of November 8. “August 8, now inscribed in golden letters in Azerbaijan’s diplomatic history, is a testament to our long, challenging, yet honorable path. It embodies the success of the peace concept founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and perfectly advanced by President Ilham Aliyev to meet the challenges of our time.”

According to Asadov, these achievements stem from President Aliyev’s strong leadership, tireless efforts, unshakable will, principled stance, and diplomatic mastery. They reflect the new geopolitical realities born from the liberation of Karabakh and all occupied territories, ensuring Azerbaijan’s full sovereignty while strengthening the country’s international standing.

He concluded by stressing that Azerbaijan’s post-war foreign policy prioritizes lasting peace, mutual recognition of state borders, and the opening of communication routes. From this perspective, the Washington agreements carry particular significance for the future of the South Caucasus.