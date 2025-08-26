Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 26 2025

Azerbaijan to spend over ₼ 2.5 mln on construction of Ganja SME House

26 August 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), operating under the Ministry of Economy, will allocate 2.529 million AZN to continue the construction of the “Ganja SME House,” Azernews reports.

