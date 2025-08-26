Lachin hosts panel session on 'Youth Wave in Cultural and Creative Industries' [PHOTOS]

26 August 2025 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A panel discussion on the topic "Youth Wave in Cultural and Creative Industries" has been organized in Lachin with the participation of youth representatives from Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, head of the International Relations Department of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry Farrukh Jumayev stressed that President Ilham Aliyev has created the necessary conditions for the comprehensive development of youth in Azerbaijan.

Jumayev emphasized that the development of cultural and creative industries is a priority in Azerbaijan and that youth activities in this field are supported.

"Azerbaijan contributes to the development of cultural cooperation among CIS countries, implementing various projects for this purpose. The gathering of creative youth from CIS countries in Lachin this year, which is the CIS Cultural Capital, within the framework of Lachin City Day, is evidence of this. Such projects will promote cooperation among the youth of CIS countries, strengthen intercultural dialogue, and foster new creative initiatives," he added.

Rafael Hajibeyli, Chairman of the National Council of Youth Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ordokhan Gahramanzadeh, representative of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, and others spoke about the youth policies implemented in Azerbaijan.

The event continued as a discussion, with questions from the youth being answered.

Representatives of youth organizations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan spoke about projects implemented in their respective countries in this field.

In connection with Lachin City Day, a magnificent concert program featuring renowned Azerbaijani artists and artistic groups will be held on a stage set up on the bank of the Hakari River.